Srha Asghar looks simply beautiful in her birthday celebration pictures

Pakistani actress Srha Asghar looked simply beautiful in the pictures of her birthday celebrations shared on the social media application Instagram.

She and her husband Omar Murtaza took to the picture-sharing app to keep the fans updated about the happy occasion. The couple is seen all smiles in an image.

Omar Murtaza, in the caption, wrote that the picture sums up the relation between the two.

In another picture, Srha Asghar said that she was “blessed with the best!” while holding flowers in a stunning picture.

“To my forever,” she captioned another picture.

Srha Asghar has millions of followers on Instagram and shares images of her projects and the couple to keep the fans updated.

The couple tied the knot back in December last year and the pictures of the ceremony were shared on social media platforms.

The actress, who had appeared as a guest in the ARY Digital morning show Good Morning Pakistan hosted by Nida Yasir, had said that she and her husband first came across each other at a wedding and did not expect to end up getting married.

“I had some friends from my old school who were also my neighbours and I was attending their sister’s wedding,” she said. “That’s where we first met.”

