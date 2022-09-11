Monday, September 12, 2022
Sri Lanka beat Pakistan to clinch sixth Asia Cup title

DUBAI: Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by 23 runs to win their sixth Asia Cup title at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium here on Sunday.

Chasing 171 for victory, Pakistan were bowled out for 147 with Madushan claiming four wickets and Hasaranga taking 3-27 in Dubai.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa had smashed an unbeaten 71 to lift Sri Lanka to 170-6 from a precarious 58-5 after being put in to bat by Pakistan.

Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan’s knock of 55 off 49 went in vain as the Lankans put up an impressive performance with the ball, with Pramod Madushan picking up 4 wickets.

Batting first on the invitation from Pakistan captain Babar, Sri Lanka managed to finish at a commendable 170-6 in the allotted 20 overs, thanks to the gritty and anchoring knock of Rajapaksa, who remained unbeaten with his 71.

Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka had a forgetful outing with the bat as Shadab Khan castled the right-handed batter for a mere two and Sri Lanka, as a result, slipped to 58/5 in the ninth over.

