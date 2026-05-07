Sri Lanka confirm participation in Pakistan ODI tri-series

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) have reportedly confirmed their participation in the proposed tri-nation ODI series in Pakistan that will also feature England, sources revealed on Wednesday.

According to sources, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had already agreed in principle earlier to take part in the series, which is being planned for the October-November window.

With Sri Lanka’s confirmation now in place, the structure of the tri-series is expected to be formally locked in, with scheduling discussions entering their final phase. Sources added that the detailed fixtures for the ODI tri-series will be announced shortly once logistical arrangements are completed.

Ahead of the ODI tri-series, Sri Lanka are also scheduled to tour Pakistan for a three-match T20 International series. As per the ICC Future Tours Programme (FTP), the Sri Lankan side are also expected to play a two-match Test series in Pakistan as part of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

For the unversed, Pakistan featured in two T20I tri-nation series last year, one involving UAE and Afghanistan, and another on home soil featuring Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.

Pakistan went on to win both events, first defeating Afghanistan in the final in August 2025 in the UAE, and later overcoming Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi in November to lift the trophy.