Sri Lanka cricket legend serves tea to those waiting for petrol

The pictures of former Sri Lanka cricketer Roshan Mahanama serving tea and buns to people waiting in queues for petrol and cooking gas are going viral.

Roshan Mahanama, 53, shared the viral pictures on the microblogging social media outlet Twitter.

The batter said he joined hands with the Community Meal Share share team for the initiative.

We served tea and buns with the team from Community Meal Share this evening (Sunday) for the people at the petrol queues around Ward Place and Wijerama Mawatha,” he tweeted. “The queues are getting longer by the day and there will be many health risks to people staying in queues.”

The queues are getting longer by the day and there will be many health risks to people staying in queues. pic.twitter.com/i0sdr2xptI — Roshan Mahanama (@Rosh_Maha) June 18, 2022

He added people should take care of others as the country reels from power cuts and fuel shortages.

“Bring adequate fluid and food and if you’re not well please, reach out to the closest person next to you and ask for support or call 1990. We need to look after each other during these difficult times,” he added.

Roshan Mahanama represented Sri Lanka in 265 international fixes across two formats (Test and ODI). He has 7,738 runs with eight centuries and 46 half-centuries.

He was part of the Sri Lanka team which won the ICC Cricket World Cup in 1996 under the leadership of batter Arjuna Ranatunga.

Sri Lanka is battling its worst financial crisis since independence in 1948, as decades of economic mismanagement and recent policy errors coupled with a hit from COVID-19 to tourism and remittances, shrivelling foreign reserves to record lows.

The island nation of 22 million people suspended payment on $12 billion debt in April. The United Nations has warned soaring inflation, a plunging currency and chronic shortages of fuel, food and medicine could spiral into a humanitarian crisis.

