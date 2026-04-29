Sri Lanka govt 'temporarily' takes over cricket board

Sri Lanka’s government took control of the island’s cricket board on Wednesday and appointed a nine-member interim administration to carry out “structural reforms”.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is the country’s wealthiest sporting body, but it has been plagued by allegations of corruption and mismanagement.

World governing body the International Cricket Council suspended Sri Lanka for two months in 2023–2024, citing political interference in the running of the national board.

“All administrative functions of Sri Lanka Cricket will be temporarily brought under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, effective today,” the ministry said.

Shortly afterwards, the ministry appointed former investment banker and opposition politician Eran Wickramaratne to lead the board.

Among the other members appointed by the government are former skipper Kumar Sangakkara and former Test players Sidath Wettimuny and Roshan Mahanama.

The ministry said the interim committee will “address the current issues in cricket and implement structural reforms”.

Four-time SLC president Shammi Silva resigned on Tuesday, along with his entire committee, after the government intervened.

AFP has contacted the ICC for comment.

Sri Lanka made an early exit from the T20 World Cup, which it co-hosted with India in February–March.