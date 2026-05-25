Sri Lanka has officially confirmed that its new free tourist visa scheme for citizens of 40 selected countries will come into effect on May 25, 2026, under the country’s Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) system.

According to a circular issued by the Department of Immigration and Emigration on May 19, the move follows Cabinet approval granted on March 30, 2026, before later receiving parliamentary endorsement.

The circular also instructed Sri Lankan diplomatic missions and relevant authorities to inform travellers about the updated entry requirements.

Requirement

The requirement will also apply to citizens of the Maldives, Seychelles and Singapore, who were previously exempt from the ETA process. However, the circular clarified that applications for these nationalities would also be processed free of charge. Maldivian travellers, meanwhile, will receive a 90-day tourist visa under an existing bilateral agreement.

Authorities in Sri Lanka further confirmed that any ETA fees paid before May 25, 2026, will not be refunded.

Under the new scheme, eligible tourists from the 40 approved countries will receive a free 30-day tourist visa with double-entry permission from the date of first arrival in Sri Lanka.

This allows visitors to leave and re-enter the country once during the validity period, although the second visit will only cover the remaining days from the original 30-day allowance. Travellers wishing to remain longer may apply for a visa extension, subject to the standard charges.

The circular added that the scheme applies to holders of diplomatic, official, service and ordinary passports from the selected countries.

The 40 eligible countries