Sri Lanka names ODI, T20I squads for Pakistan tour

Sri Lanka have unveiled the One-Day International (ODI) and Twenty20 International (T20I) squads for the forthcoming tour of Pakistan, which is set to begin on November 11.

Charith Asalanka will lead both 16-member squads, which will play three ODIs and will participate in the T20I tri-series involving Pakistan and Zimbabwe.

Opening batter Dilshan Madushanka was slated to be in the squad; however, he was ruled out due to injury, the Sri Lanka cricket team stated in a statement.

“Dilshan Madushanka was included in the original ODI squad but will not tour as he is recovering from a knee injury. Eshan Malinga has been named as his replacement,” the statement said.

“Matheesha Pathirana was included in the original T20I squad but will not tour as he is recovering from an Upper respiratory tract infection (URTI) he recently suffered. Asitha Fernando has been named as his replacement in the squad,” it added.

The second and third ODI will be played on November 13 and November 15, followed by the inaugural tri-series on Pakistan soil, commencing on November 17 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The series will serve as a vital preparatory ground for the next year’s ICC T20 World Cup.

Sri Lanka Squads

ODI Squad: Charith Asalanka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Udara, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando, Pramod Madushan, and Eshan Malinga

T20I Squad: Charith Asalanka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka (vice-captain), Kamindu Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Asitha Fernando, and Eshan Malinga

Tri-Series T20I Tournament (Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe)

17 November – Pakistan v Zimbabwe, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

19 November – Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

22 November – Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

23 November – Pakistan v Zimbabwe, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

25 November – Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

27 November – Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

29 November –Final, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore