Sri Lanka request Pakistan to reconsider India match boycott

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has formally requested the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to revisit its decision to boycott the high-profile ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 clash against India.

According to international reports, the Sri Lankan board has written to the PCB expressing serious concern over the potential fallout of Pakistan’s non-participation in the marquee fixture, scheduled for February 15 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The contest, widely regarded as one of the biggest attractions of the tournament, is expected to generate significant revenue and global attention.

In its communication, SLC warned that the abandonment of the Pakistan-India encounter would expose Sri Lanka to substantial financial losses, particularly due to reduced commercial returns and a possible drop in tourism inflows linked to the blockbuster match.

“Any non-participation will have wide-ranging implications, including substantial financial exposure for SLC and the potential loss of anticipated tourism inflows,” the Sri Lankan board stated in its letter.

SLC also urged the PCB to consider the broader relationship between the two cricket boards and the larger interests of the game.

Emphasising long-standing ties, the Sri Lankan board called for a measured approach amid the sensitive circumstances surrounding the issue.

The situation follows the Government of Pakistan’s reported decision to bar its national men’s team from taking the field against arch-rivals India.