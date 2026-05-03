Sri Lanka to tour West Indies after five years

Sri Lanka will tour the West Indies for the first time in five years for two Tests, three one-day internationals and three T20 matches, the cricket board said Sunday.

The tournament will start with an ODI on June 3, followed by matches on June 6 and 8, at Sabina Park at Kingston, Jamaica.

The first Test will be from June 25, while the second will start on July 3, with both matches at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

The three T20 games will be on June 11, 13 and 14.

Sri Lanka’s previous tour of the West Indies was in 2021 when they drew their two Tests. Later in the same year, West Indies toured Sri Lanka and played two Tests which they lost to the hosts.

During the 2021 tour of West Indies, Sri Lanka lost all three ODIs to the hosts.

In 2024, West Indies played three ODIs in Sri Lanka with the hosts winning two and the tourists winning one.