Sunday, October 24, 2021
type here...
HomeSports
Web Desk

T20 World Cup: Bangladesh set 172-run target for Sri Lanka

test

Bangladesh has set a 172-run target for Sri Lanka to win their T20 World Cup group stage fixture at Sharjah on Sunday.

Being sent to bat first, Bangladesh finished at 171 at the loss of four wickets.

Mohammad Naim and Mushfiqur Rahim scored half-centuries and put on a 73-run stand at the third wicket.

Naim top-scored with 62 from 52 with the help of six boundaries. Rahim remained unbeaten at 37-ball 57 with five fours and two sixes.

Chamika Karunaratene, Binura Fernando and Lahiru Kumara took a wicket each.

This is the first of the two matches that will be played today.

Pakistan will be taking on arch-rivals India in the second match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

A-Sports, Pakistan’s first HD sports channel, is broadcasting the T20 World Cup matches live.

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Kusal Perera (wicketkeeper), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara and Binura Fernando.

Bangladesh Playing XI: Litton Das, Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mahmudullah (captain),  Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wicketkeeper), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman.

Facebook Notice for EU!
You need to login to view and post FB Comments!
Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.