Sri Lankan army chief meets COAS Asim Munir

RAWALPINDI: Commander of the Sri Lankan Army Lieutenant General H L V M Liyanage called on Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir in Rawalpindi on Friday.

During the meeting matters of professional interest, ways for enhancing bilateral defence ties were discussed, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Sri Lankan Army Chief praised Pakistan Army for its professionalism and successes in ongoing operations for bringing peace and stability in the region.

The COAS highlighted that Sri Lanka has historic relations with Pakistan and its Armed Forces, particularly in the fields of Defense and Training cooperation.

The visiting dignitary will also witness the passing out parade at Pakistan Military Academy, Kakul on Saturday.

Earlier on arrival at GHQ, the Commander of the Sri Lankan Army laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada.

A smartly turned out contingent of the Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour to the visiting dignitary.