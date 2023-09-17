Sri Lankan captain apologizes to fans after losing Asia Cup 2023 final

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka apologized to fans after the historic defeat to India in Asia Cup 2023 final

He said that “I would like to thank the fans who came in numbers, really sorry that we disappointed you. We as cricketers really love you. And congratulations to the Indian team for the brand of cricket they’re playing,” Dasun Shanaka said in a post-match presentation.

The Sri Lankan Captain congratulated India on their win and applauded Mohammed Siraj for his impressive performance.

“It was an outstanding display of bowling from Siraj, credit to him how he approached the game. I thought it would be a good pitch for the batters, but the overcast conditions played a part and it was a tough, tough day. Of course, the application could have been better, could’ve tightened our technique a bit to settle down and free our arms in the middle period,” Shanaka said.

Earlier, Mohammed Siraj’s six-fer demolished Sri Lankan batting lineup as India lifted the Asia Cup 2023.

Set to chase a meager 51, India comfortably completed the pursuit in 6.1 overs without losing a single wicket to lift their eighth Asia Cup title.

Sri Lanka’s 50-run total is now the lowest total in the Asia Cup history, breaking the previous record held by Bangladesh, who were dismissed for 87 runs against Pakistan in 2000.