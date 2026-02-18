Sri Lanka's injury woes deepen as Pathirana ruled out of T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka’s Twenty20 World Cup campaign was dealt another blow on Wednesday when Matheesha Pathirana was ruled out of the rest of the tournament due to a muscle strain in his left leg, with Dilshan Madushanka approved as a replacement.

Pathirana, 23, collapsed clutching his left leg in his first over in the Group B clash with Australia in Pallekele on Monday.

A trusted bowler in the death overs, he limped off and never returned as Sri Lanka registered an eight-wicket victory.

This is the second major injury blow Sri Lanka have had to endure after wrist-spin all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga was ruled out with a hamstring injury that he picked up in the side’s tournament opener against Ireland.

Sri Lanka next play Zimbabwe in Colombo in their final Group B fixture on Thursday before their first Super Eight game against England on Sunday.