Srishti Tuli: Air India pilot’s uncle comes forward with shocking claim

MUMBAI: The family of 25-year-old Air India pilot Srishti Tuli has raised serious doubts about her death, rejecting the police’s preliminary claim of suicide.

According to an international media outlet, Srishti, known for her ‘larger-than-life’ personality and ambition, aspired to follow in the footsteps of her grandfather, a soldier who died in the 1971 war. Although she couldn’t become a fighter pilot due to family concerns, she chose to fly commercially, considering it a way to honour her dream of wearing a uniform.

Her uncle, Vivek Tuli, immediately raised concerns after learning about her alleged suicide. Mr. Tuli told the media that his niece was lively, bold, and full of life, adding that someone like her could not have taken such a step.

Referring to her profession, he claimed that Srishti was well-trained to cope with mental pressure. He stated, “They are mentally very strong. How can they be afraid of something? It is not suicide; it is cold-blooded, planned murder.”

He questioned the timeline leading up to her death. “At 11:30 PM, she called her mother, saying everything was fine. CCTV footage shows her happily entering the building with a man. How could things change so drastically in just 15–20 minutes?”

Srishti’s body was discovered in her Mumbai flat by her boyfriend, Aditya Pandit, a 27-year-old. According to police, she had called Mr. Pandit early Monday, reportedly declaring her intention to die by suicide. Pandit, who was travelling to Delhi by road, claimed he rushed back but found her flat locked.

With the help of another pilot, who was a resident of the same building, and a locksmith, they broke into the apartment and found her hanging. Despite being rushed to the hospital, she could not be saved.

The Tuli family has accused Aditya Pandit of abetting the alleged suicide, claiming he extorted money from Srishti. “Around Diwali, ₹65,000 was transferred to his family members,” Mr. Tuli said, convinced this was part of a pattern of blackmail.

He also questioned Mr. Pandit’s actions during the critical moments leading to Srishti’s death. “Why didn’t he call her back after the warning? Why didn’t he ask the friend living in the same building to check on her instead of someone three kilometres away?”

The Mumbai Police arrested Aditya Pandit on charges of abetment to suicide and are now examining the sequence of events. According to reports, Mr. Pandit deleted several chats from Srishti’s phone before the police could retrieve it. His phone has been sent for forensic analysis.

Mr. Tuli expressed confidence in the Mumbai Police’s ability to uncover the truth, pointing to their progress so far. “We just want justice for Srishti. The truth must come out,” he said.

The case continues to unfold as investigators probe deeper into the circumstances surrounding the young pilot’s tragic demise.