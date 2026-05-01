SRK, Deepika Padukone’s Cape Town chemistry breaks the internet

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan are all set to shine on the big screen following the announcement of her second pregnancy.

According to inspectors, glimpses of the actress from the South African shoot of the film are quietly doing the rounds online. The pictures, said to be from Cape Town, show the Chhapaak actor walking hand in hand with Shah Rukh Khan. It is assumed that it is a song shoot. Deepika is seen in a soft floral gown. He appears relaxed, in an open shirt, with salt-and-pepper hair. Crew members move around them, but the focus stays on the pair.

Online reactions came quickly. On Reddit, one fan wrote, “Why the hell is it looking like a Renaissance painting?” Another said, “Great styling for both.” Some comments were more direct about Deepika’s screen presence: “My eyes always land on Deepika even if she’s not in focus in the pic… She’s something else, man, look at her”.

The 60-year-old superstar also drew attention. One comment read, “SRK looking incredible for 60. He doesn’t need all the CGI…” while another added, “SRK looks amazing, better than Jawaan and Pathaan looks.”

On the other hand, industry talk suggests the Padmaavat star is continuing work not just on the action drama, directed by Siddharth Anand, but also on another film, Raaka, even during pregnancy.

The film also features Suhana Khan in her theatrical debut, alongside Abhishek Bachchan and others. King is expected in cinemas in December 2026.