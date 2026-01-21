SRK fan: Hande Ercel clears the air with a post on social media

The Turkish star Hande Ercel broke her silence on the rumours about her calling the Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan “uncle” in her Instagram story.

The actress has made an announcement, through her official Instagram handle, that she is not in the mood to stop the social media buzz around her, especially after her secret filming of Shah Rukh at the international awards ceremony became known.

A video has been circulating in which the actress is seen sitting in the audience with a big smile while she is recording SRK on the stage.

He is assisting in awarding, along with her friend Amina Kalil. The incident was so cute that it immediately became a topic of conversation among fans who shared their excitement over Hande and her “fangirl” moment.

Later on, Ercel shared the clip again on her Instagram stories, which increased the excitement of SRK’s fans even more.

A screenshot of her post became very popular with the caption, “Who is this uncle? I was just filming my friend @aminakalilofficial. I am not his fan!! Please stop spreading false information!!”

In reply to a viral picture of these comments on Instagram, Ercel refuted the altered account with the words, “This is a lie!”

One user responded, “From Shah Rukh Khan fans, I thank you for clarifying this. SRK haters use everyone and everything to spread lies about him to insult him. Thank you for stepping in and putting a stop to this hate campaign. Also, I apologise for the discomfort this has caused you.”

Another wrote, “We will always be here to defend you. I’m so sorry you have to go through this,” while a third added, “Respect to Hande Erçel for calling out fake narratives.”