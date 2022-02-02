SRK to Deepika: B-Town celebs who earn most from Instagram

Apart from movies, Bollywood celebrities earn hefty amounts from various other sources as well, including the fashion and beauty brands owned by many, celebrity endorsements, production houses, and even social media.

Gone are the times of flashy product advertisements with actors dressed in huge costumes, celebrity endorsements these days come by means of social media, and a number of Bollywood celebs gross millions for sponsored endorsements of brands’ products on their Instagram feed.

Some of the highest-paid celebs on Instagram include big names from Deepika Padukone to Shah Rukh Khan to Alia Bhatt, and the figures these celebs charge from companies will blow your mind.

Priyanka Chopra

With her global following of 74 million on the social application, the International star asks for INR1.8 crore for a single endorsed post.

Deepika Padukone

Bollywood A-lister charges a whopping INR1.5 crore to share a brand post on her wall with her 64 million followers on the application.

Alia Bhatt

The young celebrated star is no less, Bhatt charges INR1 crore for each sponsored post. She enjoys a following of 58 million.

Shah Rukh Khan

The top five list is not exclusive to female stars only, as actors like King Khan with a following of almost 29 million followers, charge INR80 lacs to 1 crore, for each post.

Akshay Kumar

Having a following of close to 60 million Instagram users, Bollywood’s ‘Khiladi’ charges INR1 crore for each paid post.

