SS Rajamouli's upcoming film promises adventures for viewers

SS Rajamouli’s next film promises to be an epic adventure of the highest magnitude.

In the recent update, Rajamouli promised Varanasi to include the South superstar Mahesh Babu as Rudhra with Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

After getting the global audience hooked to Baahubali and RRR, Varanasi is the next big project of the ace director SS Rajamouli, who will be accompanied by the likes of Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film is expected to be a huge success in every way.

Rajamouli foreshadowed the epic saga of Varanasi by disclosing the title of the movie during a celebration with the cast in November.

After an elongated period of speculations, being implimented that the producers would shortly announce the film’s official release date, with many theorising it could be the festival of Ram Navami in April, the creators of the film eventually uploaded a short teaser on Wednesday (Jan 21). The teaser was accompanied by the text, “Coming in 2027″.

The teaser features a part of the story that takes place in Tretayuga under the name Lanka Nagaram, 7200 BCE. The scene depicts Lord Hanuman amidst a war, while Lord Rama eventually comes into view with the sounds of singers chanting Rama in the background.

If the teaser indeed shows Lord Rama and it is associated with a release caption, fans have wondered whether the movie might come out on the occasion of Ram Navami, which is the birth festival of the Hindu god. The assumption is that the film will be released on April 9, 2027, if the rumours are accurate.

Though the film’s release is still quite a way off, the producers are keeping the audience’s enthusiasm and involvement alive through continuous updates about the project.