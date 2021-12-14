SSGC advises citizens to buy costly LPG amid gas shortage

KARACHI: The gas utility has advised citizens to purchase expensive liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to meet their fuel needs amid ongoing gas shortage, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) in a statement told gas users to purchase LPG online on a twitter account.

The gas users have to deposit a hefty amount in advance with the company to buy the gas cylinder.

“A gas buyer has to pay Rs. 5000 in advance for a cylinder of 11.8 KG gas and 4,500 rupees for 10 KG cylinder”, the gas utility stated.

A spokesperson of the gas company has said that Karachi’s gas demand is up to 1225 Million Cubic Feet Per Day (MMCFD),and supply to the city has been 1029 MMCFD thus the city is facing a shortfall of 196 MMCFD of gas.

It is pertinent to mention here that household consumers in several parts of the metropolis experiencing hours-long gas load shedding while in some areas gas supply is suspended for days owing to fuel shortage.

The shutdown of gas to domestic consumers for hours, has become a routine in Lyari, Keamari, Korangi, Liaquatabad, Baldia Town, New Karachi, FB Area and other city areas, forcing people to buy food from eateries to feed family members.

The domestic consumers suffering shortages as temperatures going down amid a major gas shortfall in the country during the winter season.

Residents of Lyari, Saddar, Kharadar, Keamari, Manzoor Colony, and several other areas complaining that the gas pressure was extremely low or even no gas supply.

The people have no other option but to use gas cylinders which which results in considerable hike in their household expenses.

