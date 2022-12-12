SSGC announces whopping 16-hour gas load-shedding

ISLAMABAD: The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on Monday announced whopping 16-hour gas load-shedding in Sindh and Balochistan, ARY News reported.

As per details, the consumers will get gas supply only for 8 hours in the 24 hours, from 6-9 am, 12-2 pm, and 6-9 pm.

The SSGC spokesperson said that they are facing a shortage of 350-400mmcfd.

Meanwhile, the sources said there is massive gas load-shedding and low pressure in Karachi too. As a result of low pressure, the SSGC LPG cylinders have seen a whopping increase of 2000%.

Earlier, State-run gas utilities, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) have sought a massive increase in gas prices.

SNGPL has asked OGRA to increase the prescribed price by 237 percent, while SSGC has sought an upward revision by 96.36 percent.

OGRA would hold the public hearing on Sui Nothern’s petition on Nov 14 in Lahore and on Sui Southern’s petition in Karachi on Nov 21.

