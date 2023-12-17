SSGC seeks increase in gas prices

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) has sought an increase in the prices of gas by Rs226.18 per metric million British thermal units (mmBtu), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) will hear the SSGC’s plea seeking an additional increase of Rs226.18 per MMBtu in gas prices tomorrow.

It projected a shortfall of Rs47,773 million in its revenue requirement during the current fiscal year. It requested an increase of Rs226.18 per mmBtu in its average prescribed prices effective from July 1, 2023.

The current average sale price is Rs1,470.21 per MMBTU and the company wants the average prescribed price to be set at Rs1,696.39 per MMBTU, reflecting an increase of 15.38 percent.

Earlier, the caretaker federal government notified a massive hike in prices of gas which was effective from November 1.

The Petroleum Division issued a notification regarding the massive hike in prices for domestic, export, non-export units, CNG, cement, and other sectors.

However, the prices of gas were not hiked for protected consumers using 25 to 90 cubic meters in a month, however, the fixed charges for this category of consumers were increased from Rs10 to Rs400.

The notification stated that the prices for non-protected domestic consumers were hiked by over 172%.