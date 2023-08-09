29.9 C
Wednesday, August 9, 2023
SSGC supply line damaged during digging in Karachi

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) supply line was damaged during the ditching for the Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) project in Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday. 

According to the SSGC, the 8’dia gas supply line was damaged near Safoora Chowrangi in Karachi during the digging work for the BRT, suspending the gas supply to the adjoining areas including Memon Foundation Hospital, Sadi Town, Karachi University, Rimjhim, Rizvia Society, Down University, Suparco, Sachal Goth and other nearing villages.

The SSGC teams are working on the site and the gas supply to the affected areas will be restored soon, the spokesperson said in a message on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

The suspension of the gas supply in the morning caused problems for residents in the area as they left their homes including students without breakfasts.

