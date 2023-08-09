SSGC supply line damaged during digging in Karachi

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) supply line was damaged during the ditching for the Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) project in Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the SSGC, the 8’dia gas supply line was damaged near Safoora Chowrangi in Karachi during the digging work for the BRT, suspending the gas supply to the adjoining areas including Memon Foundation Hospital, Sadi Town, Karachi University, Rimjhim, Rizvia Society, Down University, Suparco, Sachal Goth and other nearing villages.

The SSGC teams are working on the site and the gas supply to the affected areas will be restored soon, the spokesperson said in a message on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

MEDIA ALERT Last night, 8′ dia gas line was damaged during the ditching work for the BRT project near Safoora Chowrangi. Repair will be completed this morning. During repair, gas shutdown is carried out in the vicinity of Memon Foundation Hospital, Sadi town, Karachi… — SSGC Official (@SSGC_Official) August 9, 2023

The suspension of the gas supply in the morning caused problems for residents in the area as they left their homes including students without breakfasts.