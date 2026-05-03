KARACHI: A matter between Khubaib, the son of woman Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Naseem Ara Panwar and police personnel has been settled peacefully as a Judicial Majisterate South released him on bail on the charges of misbehaving with police personnel, ARY News reported.

The court has ordered to submit Rs 50000 surety bonds.

South Investigation officials confirmed that the officer’s son was set free tonight following the granting of bail.

The incident occurred yesterday in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase 7 during routine snap-checking.

According to reports, the youth lost his temper when his car was stopped. He allegedly grabbed Sub-Inspector Shahzad Shakeel by the neck and used abusive language.

At the time of the incident, Khubaib’s vehicle was equipped with unauthorized police lights and a police number plate; two private guards were also present in the vehicle.

Following the altercation, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South ordered the youth to be locked up and his vehicle taken into custody.

On the other hand, Khubaib alleged that the snap-checking was being conducted using private vehicles instead of official police mobiles.

Furthermore, he claimed that his private guards were tortured by the police personnel. Khubaib maintained that he was the actual victim in the situation, rather than the police officers.