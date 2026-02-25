St. Louis City extend M Chris Durkin through June '28

St. Louis City SC signed midfielder Chris Durkin to a contract extension through June 2028 with an option for 2028-29, the club announced Wednesday.

Durkin, 26, has recorded one goal and six assists in 55 appearances for St. Louis since arriving in a trade with D.C. United before the 2024 season.

“We are extremely happy to keep a team-first player like Chris at the club for years to come,” St. Louis City sporting director Corey Wray said. “He’s a reliable presence in midfield and brings a strong work ethic, professionalism, and leadership that are invaluable to our group. While we always want to bring in talented players, it means a lot to us to have players who are here and want to continue with our club.”

Chris Durkin has six goals and 13 assists in 143 MLS regular-season matches (112 starts) with D.C. United (2017-23) and St. Louis City.