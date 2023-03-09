Staff level agreement with IMF expected in next two days: Dar

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has said that the staff level agreement with the IMF is expected within next two days, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Addressing a seminar in Islamabad, federal finance minister said that incumbent government has inherited the economic crisis and taking steps for economic revival of the country.

He lauded the role of the World Bank in Pakistan’s economy adding that the Asian Development Bank is key development partner of the country.

“We want to stabilize the national economy in new budget and intend to scale down challenges for general public in the next budget,” he vowed. Federal Minister promised to overcome current economic problems soon.

He said that Pakistan was among the world’s emerging economies in 2018 and a hub for international investment. “Imran Khan drastically enhanced Pakistan’s borrowing by 24,000 billion. His policies paved foundations for the price hike,” he claimed. “Pakistan’s economic difficulties have increased since 2018,” economic minister said.

“The coalition government inherited worst economy. Imran Khan deviated from the IMF programme and hurt confidence of development institutions,” he further said.

Ishaq Dar promised strict implementation of the government’s austerity drive. “All cabinet members have stopped use of big jeeps, federal government will curtail expenditure by 15 percent,” he said. “Official delegations won’t stay in five star hotels. Government officials and ministers will travel in economy class,” finance minister said.

“Pakistan’s economy facing baseless propaganda, there is none of truth about this propaganda of bankruptcy,” Ishaq Dar said.

He invited all political parties for the ‘charter of economy’, which could not be amended by anyone. “I am ready to welcome the charter of economy while setting aside the politics,” finance minister said.

Comments