Stage actor Aima Khan arrested in child abduction case

MULTAN: The Punjab police on Wednesday rescued an abducted child during a raid conducted at the house of stage actor Aima Khan in Kari Jamdaan area of Multan, ARY News reported.

The police conducted a raid and arrested four culprits including stage actor Aima Khan.

According to police, a two-year-old boy, Naqeeb Ullah was kidnapped by two unknown men for ransom and was later handed over to the stage actress by the kidnappers.

Delhi gate police on a tip-off searched out the actor’s house and rescued the minor boy. The police also arrested the actor’s husband along with two other kidnappers.

A case has also been registered and further investigation was underway, said police.

