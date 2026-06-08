KARACHI: Street crime in Karachi has risen alarmingly, with the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) releasing disturbing crime statistics for the month of May, ARY News reported.

A total of 4,671 criminal incidents were reported across the metropolis in May alone, raising serious concerns over the performance of the Karachi police in tackling the law-and-order situation.

Mobile Phone Snatching

Street criminals targeted citizens ruthlessly, snatching as many as 1,860 mobile phones at gunpoint across the city.

Motorcycle Theft and Snatching

Two-wheelers remained the primary target for criminals. According to the CPLC report, 445 motorcycles were snatched at gunpoint, while a staggering 2,240 bikes were stolen over the course of the month.

Vehicle Theft

Automobile theft also persisted, with at least 20 vehicles snatched at gunpoint and another 106 reported stolen from various areas of the city.

Bank Robbery, Extortion,

The city recorded one bank robbery and 10 incidents of extortion in May.

More tragically, the month saw a severe rise in violent casualties, with 56 people losing their lives in various firing and violent incidents.

On a positive note, no cases of kidnapping for ransom were reported.

Read More: Karachi records alarming rise in street crimes during March 2026

The deeply unsettling figures have triggered calls for immediate, renewed efforts from law enforcement. Citizens are demanding increased police patrolling and stricter security measures across Karachi’s streets to at least contain, if not entirely eradicate, the surging crime wave.