Stalker attacks woman with bottle glass, arrested

A horrific incident was reported from India, where a woman was allegedly attacked with a glass bottle by a man, the accused previously allegedly stalked her in Goa, claimed Indian police.

The accused, identified as Manthan Gaude, was arrested by the Goa police after he allegedly tried to flee the scene and jumped off a bridge into a rivulet.

The incident took place, eight days after the woman filed a police complaint against the accused for stalking her, after which he was given a stern warning by the police and was asked to not try to communicate with her or try to approach her.

According to the Indian police officials, the 24-year-old attacked the woman with a beer bottle when she was on the way to work around 7 am at the Mushroom Factor.

She was left severely injured in a remote area for nearly two and a half hours, facing critical bleeding from her head.

The passerby saw to her rescue, and she was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for medical assistance.

However, further investigation to the case is underway by the police.