Standing crops submerge after 80 ft wide breach in Ghotki’s Massu Canal

GHOTKI: A canal breach near Khanpur Mahar in Ghotki district submerged standing crops on hundreds of acres in the area, ARY News reported on Sunday.

A 80 feet wide breach developed in Massu Canal along Village Alam Tobo in Khanpur Mahar, but the relief teams of the irrigation department failed to reach the area.

The breach water from Massu Canal gushing rapidly towards populated area. The people of the locality said they timely informed the officials but nothing happened on the part of the irrigation officials till now.

Local people working on self-help basis to plug the breach.

It is to be mentioned here that last year devastating rainfall in Sindh triggered canal breaches that led to flooding in six districts of the province, inundating scores of villages and destroying vast acres of standing crops.

In Dadu the water swept through the Kachho area submerging 50 villages as the Nai Gaj torrent swelled and a breach erupted in the FB embankment. At least 200 katcha houses and over 200,000 acres of standing crops were inundated.

In all this devastation the irrigation department failed to fulfill its duty for plugging breaches, which caused damage to the crops.

