Stanley Tucci candidly replies to Anne Hathaway’s ‘Diva’ claims

Stanley Tucci gave a playful reaction to Ann Hathaway’s remark ‘diva’ as he was “fussy” on Devil Wears Prada 2.

On his latest appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, he candidly added that her co-star was the “biggest diva” on The Devil Wears Prada 2 set because “he’s so fussy about his clothes.”

In fact, Stanley approved Ann’s remark at the red carpet of the New York City premiere of the fashion film, when People inquired. He responded, “No question.” Stanley then jokingly said, “I’m awful, just terrible.”

​The outlet then cleared Stanley’s misunderstanding with the definition of the term “diva” and noted it’s a “good thing … means being confident.” To which the actor agreed, saying, “Yeah, I think you’re right.”

​The cast of Devil Wears Prada, including Ann, Stanley, Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt, have reunited for the upcoming sequel of the fashion film, set to hit theatres on May 2. Ann is reprising her role as Andy Sachs, Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly, and Emily Blunt as Emily Charlton.

​The film, per Variety, follows the story of Priestly “as she navigates her career amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing and as she faces off against Blunt’s character, now a high-powered executive for a luxury group with advertising dollars that Priestly desperately needs.”