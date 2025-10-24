Star of 9-1-1 Nashville, Isabelle Adora Tate, dies at 23 after CMT battle

Isabella Adore Tate, known for her role in 9-1-1 Nashville, has passed away at the age of 23 after battling a rare form of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease (CMT).

Her talent agency, The McCray Agency, confirmed her death on October 19, describing it as a sudden and shocking loss.

The owner of the McCray Agency, Kim “Cookie” McCray, stated, “The family requests privacy as they deal with this sudden and shocking loss”. Isabelle had recently returned to acting, having booked a role in the pilot episode of 9-1-1 Nashville, which aired on October 6.

An obituary for Tate described her as someone with a passion for life who wanted to change the world. She held a Bachelor’s Degree in business from Middle Tennessee State University and was known for her love of volunteering with animals and spending time with family and friends.

In a heartfelt post from 2022, Tate shared her diagnosis of a progressive neuromuscular disease at age 13, discussing her journey and the acceptance of using a wheelchair at times to live life fully. She emphasised the importance of kindness and compassion, urging others to appreciate the little things in life.

The obituary requests donations in Isabelle’s memory be made to the Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association, an organisation dedicated to supporting those affected by CMT.

Co-star Hunter McVey expressed his shock over her passing, stating, “You could tell she brought joy to a lot of people”. Isabelle is survived by her mother, Katerina Kazakos Tate, her stepfather, Vishnu Jayamohan, her father, John Daniel Tate and her sister, Daniella Tate.

What is Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease (CMT)?

Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease (CMT) is a rare neurological disorder that affects the peripheral nerves, causing progressive symptoms such as muscle weakness, atrophy in the arms and legs and sensory loss. While CMT is generally not considered fatal, in some cases, it can weaken the muscles responsible for breathing, particularly during the night.