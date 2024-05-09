Star-studded first look of ‘Noor Jahan’ unveiled

The very first teaser of the much-awaited drama serial ‘Noor Jahan’, featuring an ensemble star cast, has been unveiled.

The wait is finally over as the A-list actors Kubra Khan and Ali Rehman Khan, as well as the powerhouse of acting, Saba Hamid, are coming together for ARY Digital’s new drama serial, titled ‘Noor Jahan’.

The intriguing first-look teaser of the new serial, featuring a ‘mega star cast, a brilliant plot, strong characterization and stunning storytelling’, was unveiled by the makers and the channel on Wednesday.

Apart from Saba Hamid, Kubra Khan and Ali Rehman, the ensemble star cast boasts the presence of popular actors like Zoya Nasir, Noor Hassan, Hajra Yamin and Alina Abbas among others.

The first teaser has been watched by millions of social users across the platforms and excited viewers swamped the comments sections to share their anticipation for the upcoming offering.

Helmed by the rising drama director Musaddiq Malek (of ‘Habs’ and ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ fame), the compelling plot and strong characters of ‘Noor Jahan’ are penned by acclaimed screenwriter Zanjabeel Asim (of ‘Mein’, ‘Fraud’, ‘Balaa’ and ‘Cheekh’). The play is produced under the Six Sigma Plus Entertainment of Humayun Saeed and Shahzad Nasib.

‘Noor Jahan’ is coming soon only on ARY Digital.

