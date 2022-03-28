In pictures: Inside the star-studded Shendi of Mariyam Nafees

Model-host Mariyam Nafees got married to filmmaker Amaan Ahmed in an intimate ceremony on Friday, followed by a grand ‘shendi’ celebration for the newlyweds last night.

The shendi celebration of Mariyam and Amaan, or as they like to call it #AmYam took place last night in Swat and was surely a glitzy affair with a number of showbiz celebs in attendance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

The ‘Jhooti’ actor opted for a bright red ‘lehenga and Kalidar’ adorned with exquisite gold embellishments, by designer Maha Wajahat Khan, complimented with dull gold jewels. Nafees looked radiant in sparkly makeup and pulled back hair in a bun, done by Islamabad-based makeup artist Faiza.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maha Wajahat Khan (@mahasphotographyofficial)

The dapper groom on the other hand donned a deep blue suede Sherwani with a gold turban.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Mariyam and Amaan filled the environment with love as they grooved to a slow number on the dance floor, contrary to the zealous performances by her pals on various super hit tracks, proving the videos circulating on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Actors Osman Khalid Butt and Ahmed Ali Akber were among the ones setting the dance floor ablaze with a power-packed performance on current crowd-favorite ‘Pasoori’ by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maha Wajahat Khan (@mahasphotographyofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maha Wajahat Khan (@mahasphotographyofficial)

Star-studded ‘shendi’ celebration of the duo was attended by the who’s who of Pakistan’s showbiz industry, dressed to the nines, including Rabab Hashim, Mansha Pasha with husband Jibran Nasir, Meher Bano, Hajra Yamin, Osman Khalid Butt, and Ahmed Ali Akber to name a few.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

It is pertinent to mention that Mariyam Nafees and Amaan Ahmed exchanged rings last year, while their pre-wedding festivities began earlier this month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maha Wajahat Khan (@mahasphotographyofficial)

Mariyam Nafees officially said ‘yes’ to beau Amaan Ahmed in a daytime Nikkah event on Friday, after weeks-long pre-wedding festivities.

Comments