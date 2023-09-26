Good news for ‘Star Trek’ fans

There was good news for the fans of the Hollywood sci-fi franchise ‘Star Trek‘ as the writer of the upcoming fourth film Lindsey Anderson Beer confirmed that the project is “still on the tracks.”

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The last ‘Star Trek‘ film, titled ‘Star Trek: Beyond‘, was released in 2016. The fans have been waiting for updates regarding ‘Star Trek 4‘ for a while.

Lindsey Anderson Beer, the maker of ‘Pet Sematary: Bloodline‘, talked about the project in an interview with an American entertainment news agency. She said, “It is, it’s still on the tracks.”

The filmmaker said it was hard for her to hop off of to direct the ‘Pet Sematary‘ film as she loved the project. She was happy that everyone, who has been associated with the film franchise, is on board with the project.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @fanart.for.my.fandoms is bae (@sherlocks.bow.tie)

Matt Shakman was supposed to direct ‘Star Trek 4‘ but parted ways with the project to work on the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe ‘Fantastic 4‘ film.

Chris Pine is expected to return as James T. Kirk in the fourth film. Earlier, he was unhappy about actors being kept in the dark.

“I don’t know anything. In ‘Star Trek‘ land, the actors are usually the last people to find out anything. I know costume designers that have read scripts before the actors,” he said.

Chris Pine added that he and his other co-stars were surprised after knowing that ‘Star Trek 4‘ is still under development.

“I would say it’s frustrating. It doesn’t really foster the greatest sense of partnership, but it’s how it’s always been. I love the character. I love the people. I love the franchise. But to try to change the system in which things are created – I just can’t do it. I don\t have the energy,” he said.

Related – ‘Star Trek’s bold new TV streaming series has fans concerned