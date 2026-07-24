Can you watch Star Wars: Detours in 2026? Here’s what we know

Among lost media in the pop culture landscape, few projects carry as much intrigue as Star Wars: Detours. Created by Robot Chicken masterminds Seth Green and Matthew Senreich alongside George Lucas himself, the animated comedy series produced 39 full episodes—yet not a single season has ever been officially released.

If you are trying to find out where to stream Star Wars: Detours on Disney+ or other platforms, here is the full story on why the show was pulled and where it stands today.

What Is Star Wars: Detours?

Announced at Star Wars Celebration VI in 2012, Star Wars: Detours was designed as a lighthearted, satirical look at daily life in a galaxy far, far away. Set chronologically between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, the CGI-animated show focused on everyday comedic situations involving iconic characters like Darth Vader, Emperor Palpatine, Han Solo, and Jar Jar Binks.

The series featured writing talent from major comedy projects and an impressive voice cast, combining the irreverent humor of Robot Chicken with official Lucasfilm backing.

Why Was Star Wars: Detours Cancelled?

Despite having two full seasons completed and script work finished for additional episodes, the project was indefinitely shelved following Disney’s $4.05 billion acquisition of Lucasfilm in late 2012.

The decision came down to brand positioning:

Strategic Pivot: With Disney preparing to launch the Sequel Trilogy (The Force Awakens), executives wanted to re-introduce Star Wars with a grounded, epic tone rather than a self-referential spoof.

Platform Fit: As Disney shifted its focus toward flagship series for Disney+ (such as The Mandalorian and The Clone Wars final season), satirical comedy was deprioritized in favor of canon-expanding storytelling.

Seth Green later acknowledged that Disney felt an official comedy parody did not align with their broader multi-year strategy for the franchise.

How Can You Watch Star Wars: Detours Today?

Officially, there is no legal way to stream or purchase Star Wars: Detours. Disney has not added the series to Disney+ or released it on physical home media.

However, fans have caught brief glimpses of the project over the years: