Disney cancels film on ‘Star Wars’ villain ‘Jabba the Hutt’

There was bad news for Hollywood director Guillermo del Toro’s fans as Disney will not produce his film on the ‘Star Wars‘ villain “Jabba the Hutt“.

Guillermo del Toro is known for his love of making films about monsters. Earlier, the Hollywood director had sent fans of the ‘Star Wars‘ franchise into a frenzy by announcing that he is working on a film.

He did not disclose the details of the project then, but it never got to see the light at the end as Disney cancelled his project altogether.

Guillermo del Toro, in an interview, confirmed that it was about the influential gangster. The director said he was very excited to work on “The Rise and Fall of Jabba the Hutt.”

“We had ‘The Rise and Fall of Jabba the Hutt‘, so I was super happy,” he said. “We were doing a lot of stuff, and then it’s not my property, it’s not my money, and then it’s one of those 30 screenplays that goes away. Sometimes I’m bitter, sometimes I’m not. I always turn to my team and say, ‘Good practice, guys. Good practice. We designed a great world. We designed great stuff. We learned.'”

The director added that a person can never be ungrateful with life, adding there was something to be learned from whatever life sends at them.

“So, you know, I trust the universe, I do. When something doesn’t happen, I go, ‘Why?’ I try to have a dialogue with myself. ‘Why didn’t it happen?’ And the more you swim upstream with the universe, the less you’re gonna realize where you’re going,” he said.

