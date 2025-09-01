Star Wars Outlaws gameplay on Nintendo Switch 2 emerges online

A reported Star Wars Outlaws gameplay footage running on Nintendo Switch 2 appeared online on Sunday, just days before the game’s release on the gaming console.

While Ubisoft, developer of the game, unveiled the footage in an earlier Nintendo Direct, it did not release it for public viewing.

However, a YouTuber, going by the name of mataleao, seemed to have released the Star Wars Outlaws gameplay on Nintendo Switch 2 early.

According to gaming websites, the YouTuber might have purchased a copy of the footage at retail.

Fans praised the 40-minute footage, played on Nintendo Switch 2 in docked mode, as impressive, with several comparing its smooth features to Cyberpunk 2077.

Reacting to Star Wars Outlaws footage, one user wrote, “this actually looks great. It’s looking and running waaay better than previous reports.”

Another wrote, “I am genuinely impressed!!! Ubisoft did a good job as far as I can see, it is very much true to the PS5 version but simplified acceptably. I would play it like that.”

A third user pinned, “This runs amazing. It’s not 60fps and 1080p but it looks really smooth. The people complaining are just holding these ports to extremely high standards.”

It is worth noting here that Star Wars Outlaws will launch for Nintendo Switch 2 on September 4, 2025.

Ubisoft would hope that the game opens to positive response on the gaming console since the game received a muted reception upon its release on PS5, Xbox and PC in September last year.