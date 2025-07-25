Ubisoft scraps Star Wars Outlaws 2: report

Developer Ubisoft has reportedly scrapped plans for Star Wars Outlaws 2 after the first title failed to meet expectations.

Released on August 30 last year, the game was the first open-world Star Wars title in collaboration with Massive Entertainment.

Ubisoft released the game on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, with plans to launch the game on Nintendo Switch 2 on September 4.

However, the game fell short of sales expectations as per Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot, who said that Star Wars Outlaw failed to perform due to the brand being in “choppy waters” at the time of the game’s release.

Now, Metro UK has reported that the developer has cancelled a planned sequel to Star Wars Outlaws.

“[Ubisoft] also recently cancelled Star Wars Outlaws 2 because that was planned and in the works,” the publication quoted Ubisoft insider Tom Henderson as saying on the Insider Gaming podcast.

“It was very, very early… but they looked at Outlaws 2 and thought, yeah let’s not do that,” as per Henderson.

While Ubisoft’s sole entry in the Star Wars franchise did not work, EA’s Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, released two years before Outlaws, continues to enjoy a good reception.

The developer’s plans for its future came under the spotlight when it delayed Assassin’s Creed: Shadows twice, only to release it on March 20.

Following the dismal performance of Star Wars Outlaw and two delays in Shadows’ release, reports emerged about the potential sale of the company.

In October last year, it was reported that Tencent and the family of Ubisoft co-founder and CEO Yves Guillemot were exploring a buyout of the developer.

However, the developer has not publicly acknowledged its reported discussion about a reported sale.