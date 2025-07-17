Assassin’s Creed live-action series greenlit at Netflix

Streaming giant Netflix greenlit a live-action series based on the popular Ubisoft game franchise Assassin’s Creed on Thursday.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Roberto Patino and David Wiener will serve as creators, showrunners and executive producers of the upcoming show.

As per the logline for the Netflix series, “Assassin’s Creed is a high-octane thriller centered on the secret war between two shadowy factions — one set on determining mankind’s future through control and manipulation, while the other fights to preserve free will. The series follows its characters across pivotal historical events as they battle to shape humanity’s destiny.”

The plans for an Assassin’s Creed series came nine years after the film adaptation of the game franchise was released in theatres.

The film, starring Michael Fassbender, earned $240 million at the box office in 2016.

Read more: Assassin’s Creed Shadows adds Netflix’s star to voice cast

Developer Ubisoft kicked off the hit franchise with the release of Assassin’s Creed in 2007.

Since then, the publisher has released a total of 11 mainline games along with several spin-offs and expansions.

The games in the hit Ubisoft franchise have sold over 230 million copies worldwide.

Following the announcement of the Netflix series, Wiener and Patino shared a joint statement, admitting to being fans of the game.

“We’ve been fans of Assassin’s Creed since its release in 2007. Every day we work on this show, we come away excited and humbled by the possibilities that Assassin’s Creed opens to us,” they said in the statement.

It is worth noting here that the recent title in the hit franchise was released on March 20 this year.

Assassin’s Creed: Shadows was Ubisoft’s first major game since the dismal reception of Star Wars Outlaws in August last year.