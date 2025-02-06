Assassin’s Creed Shadows adds Netflix’s star to voice cast

Ubisoft has added Netflix’s ‘One Piece’ star Mackenyu Maeda to the voice cast of its upcoming game Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

The actor will play Gennojo, a key character who helps the protagonist track and eliminate a crucial target, as per the developer.

“As part of the Shinobi League, players can recruit him into their ‘brotherhood’ for support. Gennojo is a charming, reckless, and deeply conflicted figure, driven by guilt to dismantle a corrupt system. He’s a flirtatious rogue and a trickster, always walking the line with a mix of wit, deceit, and swagger,” as per Ubisoft’s description for the Assassin’s Creed Shadows character.

Mackenyu Maeda shot to instant fame for playing Roronoa Zoro in Netflix’s ‘One Piece.’

Reacting to his addition to the voice cast, the actor said that he immediately accepted the offer after finding out that the job was for Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

“I got an offer. They told me it was ‘Assassin’s Creed,’ which was the first game I played ever when I was in middle school. I didn’t have a PS3 at the time, or a PS-something, so I had to go to my friend’s house to play it. And we used to gather at my friend’s house and take turns and play it. So when I heard it was ‘Assassin’s Creed’ and the game would be set in Japan, I thought to myself, ‘I need to be a part of this project’” he told a US media outlet.

It is worth noting here that Ubisoft is set to release Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ on March 20 following multiple delays which pushed the game from November 2024 to early 2025.

Meanwhile, Mackenyu Maeda confirmed the introduction of new characters in the upcoming season of ‘One Piece.’

“I’m trying not to spoil anything, but there’s a lot of new characters coming out. The arc — [‘One Piece’ creator Eiichiro Oda,] Oda-sensei announced it — we’re going to cover till Chopper comes out,” he said.