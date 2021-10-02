Teaser of Star Wars’ show ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ released

Disney Plus released the teaser of its upcoming Star Wars TV show named The Book of Boba Fett and will be streaming from December 29.

The show’s events will be in the same timeline as its other Star Wars show The Mandalorian.

His story is only beginning. The Book of @BobaFett, an all-new Original Series, starts streaming December 29 on @DisneyPlus. #TheBookOfBobaFett pic.twitter.com/bWPg0D0Z6l — Star Wars (@starwars) September 29, 2021

The role of Boba Fett will be played by Temuera Morrison while Ming-Na Wen will portray the role of Fennec Shand. The show is a joint production of Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Robert Rodriguez.

It is a part of the upcoming shows and movies of the beloved galactic franchise. There are reports of Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Ahsoka shows in the works. As far as the movies are concerned, the director of Wonder Woman films Patty Jenkins is helming the Rogue Squadron.

A fresh Star Wars trilogy is reportedly in the works as well. Disney will be organizing an event on November 12 named Disney+ Day which is considered as a “global celebration” of its projects and fans. The fans will see the release of the latest projects from different brands namely National Geographics along with Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar.

The blockbuster hit Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be available for streaming on the platform on the very same day as well.

