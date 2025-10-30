Starc attends Australia-India women’s semi to support wife Healy

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc has travelled all the way to India to support his wife, Alyssa Healy, and her teammates in the second semi-final of the Women’s World Cup against India.

Starc recently featured in the ODI series for Australia against India. After the conclusion of a 2-1 victory, he travelled to DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, since he doesn’t represent Australia in T20Is anymore.

MITCHELL STARC AT THE WORLD CUP SEMI-FINAL TO SUPPORT AUSTRALIA & ALYSSA. 👏 pic.twitter.com/x9h2bUcPkV — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 30, 2025

This isn’t the first time the pacer has come to the stadium to support his wife. In March 2020, Starc flew back to Australia from South Africa to watch the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, where the Women in Yellow defeated India at the MCG.

Starc’s next assignment will be the Ashes, which starts on November 21 at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

The couple got married in April 2016 and are the only third husband and wife to play Test cricket after England and Sri Lanka’s couples, Roger and Ruth, and Guy and Rasanjali.