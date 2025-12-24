Netflix adds a decade-long sci-fi series back to its library

Netflix has announced the return of a major sci-fi title, confirming that Stargate SG-1 will be added back to its library in early 2026.

According to availability listings, all ten seasons of Stargate SG-1 will begin streaming on Netflix from February 15, 2026, in the United States and select international markets. The move brings the long-running science fiction series back to Netflix after a three-year absence.

The show was removed from Netflix in December 2022 following Amazon’s acquisition of MGM, which led to much of the Stargate catalogue shifting to Prime Video. At the time, the departure appeared permanent. Netflix’s new agreement reverses that, though it applies only to the flagship series. Stargate: Atlantis and Stargate: Universe remain exclusive to Prime Video.

Stargate SG-1, which ran for ten seasons, is widely regarded as the backbone of the franchise. The series developed a large following during its original run and has remained a consistent performer whenever it has been available on streaming. Its return strengthens Netflix’s year-end and early-2026 strategy, which has leaned heavily on established franchises alongside new originals.

Netflix’s announcement comes as Prime Video continues development on a new Stargate television series. That project is being led by Martin Gero, who previously worked across Stargate SG-1, Atlantis, and Universe, and includes involvement from several long-time creatives connected to the franchise. While Prime Video focuses on expanding the universe, Netflix is positioning itself as the home for revisiting the original series.

For Netflix subscribers, the addition of Stargate SG-1 means access to the complete run of a genre staple without fragmentation. The timing also aligns with renewed interest in the franchise, driven by ongoing development activity and sustained fan engagement.

With this move, Netflix adds another legacy title to its catalogue, reinforcing its emphasis on recognizable, long-running series with proven audience demand.