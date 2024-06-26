Starliner Helium leak: Will Elon Musk’s SpaceX bring back Sunita Williams to earth?

As astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams stranded at the International Space Station (ISS) following helium leaks detected on their Boeing Starliner spacecraft, will Elon Musk’s SpaceX bring them back to earth.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX may ultimately intervene and retrieve astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore from the International Space Station (ISS) after their Boeing Starliner spacecraft experienced helium leaks, delaying their return to Earth.

The Starliner was initially scheduled to return on June 26, but the leaks have pushed the re-entry date to July 2, prompting NASA to seek alternative solutions. SpaceX’s Crew Dragon, which successfully transported crew members to the ISS in March, is on standby to rescue the stranded astronauts.

This development marks a significant setback for Boeing, which has faced cost overruns of $1.5 billion on its $4.5 billion NASA contract. The Starliner’s issues have raised concerns about its reliability for ISS missions.

While NASA and Boeing officials downplay the need for SpaceX’s involvement, the Crew Dragon remains ready to accommodate up to four passengers, plus additional emergency passengers. This scenario highlights the competitive landscape of the commercial spaceflight industry, where SpaceX has been the sole authorized provider of crew transportation to the ISS since 2020.

In a similar incident in 2022, NASA considered using SpaceX to rescue American astronaut Frank Rubio, who was stranded due to a leak in a Russian Soyuz capsule. Rubio eventually returned in an empty Soyuz capsule, extending his mission to a record-breaking 371 days.