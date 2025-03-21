Starlink gets NOC to ‘launch’ services in Pakistan

Pakistan all set to enter the satellite internet spectrum as Starlink, a global satellite internet provider, has obtained a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to launch services in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

According to sources, Starlink has fulfilled all the requirements set by the regulatory board, the NOC was issued by Pakistan Space Activities Regulatory Board after clearance from the Interior Ministry.

Sources revealed that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is also expected to issue a license to Starlink within the next two weeks.

Starlink has already submitted its technical and business plans to the PTA and has registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and the Pakistan Software Export Board.

The company has completed three stages of registration in Pakistan, with the final stage being the issuance of a license by the PTA.

Once the license is issued, Starlink will be able to launch its services in Pakistan, providing high-speed internet connectivity to remote and underserved areas. The company’s services are designed to be seamless and will not disrupt existing networks.

Pakistan introduced its National Satellite Policy in 2023 and Space Activities Rules in 2024 to strengthen space communication.

Starlink

Starlink is a satellite internet constellation developed by SpaceX, a private aerospace manufacturer and space transport services company founded by Elon Musk. The constellation aims to provide fast, reliable, and global internet connectivity through a network of thousands of small satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO).

This innovative technology has the potential to revolutionize the way we access the internet, especially in remote and underserved areas where traditional fiber-optic and cellular networks are limited or unavailable.

The Starlink constellation is designed to offer high-speed internet connectivity with latency as low as 20 ms, which is comparable to or even better than many existing fiber-optic networks.

Each Starlink satellite is equipped with a phased array antenna that allows it to communicate with multiple users simultaneously, providing a high-capacity and flexible network. With Starlink, users can enjoy fast and reliable internet access from virtually anywhere in the world, making it an exciting development for global connectivity and digital inclusion.