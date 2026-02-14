Starlink gets nod for satellite internet in Vietnam

Vietnam’s government has allowed SpaceX to launch its Starlink satellite internet service in the country, state media reported on Saturday.

The report said the Ministry of Science and Technology granted Starlink’s local unit a license to provide both fixed and mobile satellite internet services. The company was also granted a license to use radio frequencies and radio equipment. The ministry did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation outside business hours.

The approval came ahead of an expected visit next week of Vietnam’s top leader To Lam to the United States to attend the inaugural meeting of U.S. President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace initiative to address global conflicts. The trip has not been officially announced.

Last year, Vietnam’s government said it would allow SpaceX to operate its internet service on a trial basis.

Local media said it was not clear when Starlink would launch its services in Vietnam. SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment on a weekend.

Vietnam and the U.S. are negotiating a trade deal after Washington imposed 20% tariffs on Vietnamese goods in August. The two sides held their sixth round of talks earlier this month, but have not announced an agreement.