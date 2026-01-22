UK's Starmer welcomes Trump move to drop Greenland tariff threat

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer told his Danish counterpart on Thursday that US. President Donald Trump’s decision not to pursue tariffs on European countries who opposed his plans to take control of Greenland was a pragmatic and common sense step.

Trump abruptly stepped back on Wednesday from threats to impose tariffs as leverage to seize Greenland, ruled out the use of force and suggested a deal was in sight to end a dispute over the Danish territory.

“In terms of recent developments and the withdrawal of the threat of tariffs, I see that as a reflection of pragmatism, common sense and sticking to our values and our principles,” Starmer told Mette Frederiksen.

Frederiksen said UK was one of Denmark’s oldest and most important allies and partners and thanked Starmer for his support.

“I like the British way of doing things… You have a cup of tea and then you think a bit about everything, you get the facts on the table, and then you find a way forward, and that’s exactly what we’re doing now,” she told Starmer at the start of their meeting at Chequers, the UK prime minister’s country residence.

“I think we’ve got to get by with a little help from our friends.”