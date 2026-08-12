Stassie Karanikolaou makes up for skipping Kylie Jenner’s birthday

In an unexpected move, Stassie Karanikolaou was absent from Kylie Jenner’s 29th birthday celebration.

However, Stassie Karanikolaou made sure she didn’t miss out on honoring her closest friend. On August 10, the Better Half podcaster posted a heartfelt birthday message for Jenner on Instagram. To mark the occasion, she shared a photo of the two posing in matching white tank tops, captioned, “Happy birthday to my baby.”

Jenner reshared Karanikolaou’s tribute on her own story, adding four pink heart emojis.

For her special day, the reality star turned heads in an all-pink ensemble that set the tone for the event.

In photos shared on Instagram on August 9, Jenner and her guests—including Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Victoria Villarroel—all coordinated in shades of rose, blush, and fuchsia.

“Happy birthday eve to me,” Jenner captioned the post. “I had my dream princess kitty bday night… my heart is so full.”

Earlier this weeek, as Kylie Jenner celebrates another birthday without her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, she sends out a fitting greeting.

The founder of Kylie Cosmetics gave fans a sneak glimpse at her lavish 29th birthday party with loved ones. Kylie shared exclusive views of her “Princess Kitty-themed” birthday, which she celebrates annually on August 10, with her 381 million Instagram followers late on Sunday night.