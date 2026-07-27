State Bank to announce new monetary policy today

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is set to announce its new monetary policy on Monday (today), ARY News reported.

The central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is most likely to keep the policy rate unchanged at 11.5 percent.

The SBP had enhanced the policy rate by 100 basis points to 11.50 per cent in April 2026 in view of the tensions in Middle East.

The State Bank kept the policy rate unchanged in its monetary policy review in June 2026 when the monthly inflation was recorded at 11.01 per cent.

A crucial meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee will be held where policymakers will conduct a detailed review of inflation trends, economic growth projections, remittance inflows, and other critical macroeconomic factors before deciding on the policy rate.

In the financial year 2025-26 average inflation rate increased by 6.7 per cent, while Pakistan’s current account deficit remained 136 million dollars within the expected target of the central bank.