State Bank of Pakistan amends foreign exchange regulations

State Bank of Pakistan has amended foreign exchange regulations with an objective to promote documentation and transparency in the foreign exchange transactions between exchange companies.

In terms of revised regulations, it has been made mandatory for Exchange Companies, Franchises of Exchange Companies and Exchange Companies of ‘B’ Category to settle Pakistan Rupee consideration of all foreign currency purchase/ sale transactions conducted among themselves through their bank accounts.

Besides, stress has been laid on ensuring that CCTV Systems of Exchange Companies and Exchange Companies of ‘B’ Category should be functional at all times (i.e. 24 hours a day and 7 days a week) as required under existing regulations. However, in order to ensure transparency, it has been advised that Exchange Companies and Exchange Companies of ‘B’ Category shall not carry out any business activity during the period in which CCTV system is non-functional at any of their outlet for any reason, including technical faults, until the functionality of the CCTV system is restored.

Moreover, minimum preservation period of video recording through CCTV system has been enhanced from two to six months or until the inspection of the company by SBP, whichever is earlier. This would ensure availability of CCTV recording for audit/inspection purposes.

The related instructions can be accessed at the following links: https://www.sbp.org.pk/epd/2022/FECL17.htm

Comments